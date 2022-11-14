National Bank Financial Boosts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$15.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORXF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.