National Bankshares Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$15.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.80. 171,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,478. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.68. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

