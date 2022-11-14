National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 858.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 78.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,750. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

