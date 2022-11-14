National Grid (LON:NG.L) Given a GBX 960 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.05) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price target on National Grid in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price target on National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($12.32) price target on National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($11.74) price objective on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 880.60 ($10.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,173.78. The firm has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

