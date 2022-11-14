Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

