NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 340 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($3.91).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.45) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.26) to GBX 400 ($4.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.45) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.03) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 248.90 ($2.87) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.14. The firm has a market cap of £24.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 891.43.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.