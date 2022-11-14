Navcoin Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $2,456.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00118560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00234312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,847,895 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

