Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. 97,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,258,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $681.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

