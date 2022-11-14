NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $64.76

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $66.56. NetEase shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 10,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in NetEase by 8.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.