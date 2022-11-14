Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Netflix by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $8,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

