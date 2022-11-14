New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 2.1 %
NEN stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.