New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 2.1 %

NEN stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Rating ) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

