Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.