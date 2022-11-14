NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.
NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
NXRT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,268. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Stories
