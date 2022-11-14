NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NXRT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,268. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

