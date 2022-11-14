Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 77.1% in October

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,906. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.
