Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 77.1% in October

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,906. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

