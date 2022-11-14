Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Nielsen comprises about 2.0% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 724.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE NLSN remained flat at $27.98 during midday trading on Monday. 22,430,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

