Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,638.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

