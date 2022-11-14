Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,638.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $25.42.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.