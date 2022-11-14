Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $15.67 on Monday. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

