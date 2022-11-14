Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $104,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NSC stock opened at $250.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.04. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

