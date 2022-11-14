Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE NOG traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 139,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,801. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

