Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NOG opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
