Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

