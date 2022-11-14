Northland Securities Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $60.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

NOG stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $1,005,569. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

