NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 45,382 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG remained flat at $5.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

