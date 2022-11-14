Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $83.36. 82,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

