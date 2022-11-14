null (LON:IDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.80

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.80 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 252.08 ($2.90), with a volume of 1596543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($2.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of null from GBX 144 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of null from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 190 ($2.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.88) price target on shares of null in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get null alerts:

null Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About null

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.