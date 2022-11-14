Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.20. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4,642 shares trading hands.
Nutex Health Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.