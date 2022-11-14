Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.20. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4,642 shares trading hands.

Nutex Health Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $830,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.