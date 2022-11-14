Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 94.4% in October

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

