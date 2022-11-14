Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the October 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 612,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 232,534 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,922. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.