Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,649,000 after buying an additional 172,333 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after buying an additional 208,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,497 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

