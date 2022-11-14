Nwam LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

NYSE KO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

