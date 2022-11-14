Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

