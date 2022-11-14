Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

