Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.30 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

