Nwam LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

