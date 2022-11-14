Nwam LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK opened at $100.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

