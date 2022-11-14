Nwam LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,676,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.49 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

