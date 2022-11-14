Nwam LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,509,000.

CZA opened at $90.81 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

