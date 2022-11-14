Nwam LLC Purchases 881 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

