Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 273,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Shares of VEEV opened at $191.02 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $185.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.