Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Intel stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

