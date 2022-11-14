Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

