Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.60.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
