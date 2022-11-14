Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 47,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

