Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

