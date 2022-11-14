Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
NYSE OHI opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
