OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading Down 7.7%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82. 49,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,357,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in OneMain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.