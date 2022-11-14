OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

OneSoft Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,998. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

