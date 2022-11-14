OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
OneSoft Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,998. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
About OneSoft Solutions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.