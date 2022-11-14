Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT Lowered to €9.00 at UBS Group

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from €9.10 ($9.10) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €7.80 ($7.80) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ontex Group Price Performance

Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $5.66 during trading hours on Monday. Ontex Group has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

