Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.47 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $139.45 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.47 or 0.07381311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00076366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023241 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

