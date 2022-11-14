Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $148.43 million and $13.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.91 or 0.07456969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

