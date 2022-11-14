Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 683,623 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $29.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

