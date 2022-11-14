Optimism Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $206.91 million and approximately $120.99 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005647 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00589343 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.43 or 0.30697922 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
