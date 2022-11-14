Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Orbler has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $2.59 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.83 or 0.00047867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

